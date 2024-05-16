McDonald’s is serving up a scoop of nostalgia with their latest menu addition: the Grandma McFlurry.

According to the fast-food giant, the new McFlurry is "sweet – just like grandma" and features syrup, crunchy candy pieces and vanilla soft serve ice cream.

McDonald’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan said that grandmothers are having a "major moment influencing culture" – inspiring trends, decor, and now, even food.

"The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we're excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives," he said in a press release Thursday.

Product photo of Grandma McFlurry (Credit: McDonald's via PR Newswire)

The new McFlurry will be available for a limited time starting May 21.

McDonald’s $5 meal

The move comes on the heels of McDonald’s $5 meal promotion in the U.S., scheduled to begin June 25.

According to the Wall Street Journal , citing internal emails, the promotion will only last about a month, but will include a McChicken or McDouble, four-piece chicken nuggets, fries and a choice of drink.

McDonald’s did not specifically confirm the $5 deal, but in an email to FOX Television Stations, it noted the importance of "meaningful value" for its customers.

"We know how much it means to our customers when McDonald’s offers meaningful value and communicates it through national advertising," McDonald’s USA said. "That’s been true since our very beginning and never more important than it is today."

