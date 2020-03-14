Mayor Demings speaks after Orange County has its 1st positive coronavirus case

article

Mayor Jerry Demings spoke on Saturday afternoon after the Florida Department of Health announced 25 new positive cases of coronavirus in Florida, including one in Orange County.

They said that a 41-year-old man in Orange County has tested positive for coronavirus. He is isolated and being cared for. Officials are still trying to determine if this is a travel-related case. Another Orange County resident, a 68-year-old woman, has tested positive in California after a trip to Asia. She has since died.

Demings was joined by public health officials on Saturday to discuss COVID-19.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings give an update on coronavirus

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest on the coronavirus as the amount of cases nationwide increase.