State report lists 6 injuries, illnesses at Florida theme parks

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The Brief The latest quarterly theme park injury report lists 6 injuries and illnesses at attractions at Florida's theme parks. Incidents were reported at Disney World and Universal Orlando from July to September. Florida's major theme parks are required to self-report visitors' injuries or illnesses on rides that require at least a 24-hour hospital stay.



Six people visiting Florida's theme parks experienced illness or injury from riding attractions in the third quarter of 2026, according to the state's latest report.

The quarterly theme park injury report, released by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, lists visitor injuries and illnesses that occurred at the parks from July to September.

4 incidents at Disney World in latest report

Disney World reported four incidents at its parks, with two happening at boat rides at Magic Kingdom.

A 44-year-old man vomited after riding Tiana's Bayou Adventure in September, according to the report.

A couple of days later, a 45-year-old man had a seizure after riding Pirates of the Caribbean.

Also in September, a 42-year-old man experienced dizziness and eye pain after riding Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets at Hollywood Studios.

At Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park, a 25-year-old woman hurt her right leg on the Humunga Kowabunga slide in July.

Report shows 2 incidents at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando reported two incidents at one of its parks during the third quarter.

In July, a 61-year-old man experienced abdominal pain after riding the now-closed Fast & Furious - Supercharged attraction at Universal Studios Florida.

A 24-year-old woman had abdominal pain after riding Revenge of the Mummy in August, according to the report.

Other Florida theme parks

SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Legoland Florida didn't report any injuries or illnesses in the quarter.

What is the quarterly theme park report?

Dig deeper:

Florida's major theme parks self-report visitor injuries, illnesses and other medical emergencies that occur on rides and require at least a 24-hour hospital stay.

The report only includes limited details such as the date of the incident, the name of the park and the attraction and a brief description of the injury or illness.

By the numbers:

The number of incidents reported at the theme parks in 2026:

1st Quarter (January-March)

Disney World: 2

Universal Orlando: 8

SeaWorld Orlando: 2

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: None

Legoland Florida: None

2nd Quarter (April-June)

Disney World: 5

Universal Orlando: 4

SeaWorld Orlando: None

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: None

Legoland Florida: None

3rd Quarter (July-September)

Disney World: 4

Universal Orlando: 2

SeaWorld Orlando: None

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: None

Legoland Florida: None