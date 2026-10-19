SpaceX targets Tuesday morning launch from Cape Canaveral; ‘space jellyfish’ possible

A "space jellyfish" formed in the morning sky over Florida following SpaceX's rocket launch on Oct. 13, 2026. (Credit: Norma S.)

The Brief SpaceX is targeting 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, for its Bandwagon-5 Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral, carrying 32 payloads into orbit. The predawn launch could create a "space jellyfish" effect as sunlight illuminates the rocket’s exhaust plume. A backup launch window is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21, with a live webcast starting about 15 minutes before liftoff.



SpaceX is targeting early Tuesday morning for the launch of its Bandwagon-5 rideshare mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, with the possibility of a glowing "space jellyfish" appearing in the sky before sunrise.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 during a one-hour window opening at 6:30 a.m. EDT on Oct. 20. If the launch is delayed, a backup opportunity is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21, during the same window.

What is a space jellyfish?

Why you should care:

The so-called space jellyfish effect occurs when sunlight illuminates a rocket's exhaust plume high in the atmosphere, creating a glowing, bulb-shaped cloud that can spread across the sky.

The phenomenon is most likely to be visible during launches around dawn, when the ground is still dark but the rocket has climbed high enough to catch sunlight.

Viewer photos shared with FOX 35 of the "space jellyfish" following NASA's SpaceX CRS-35 mission to the Space Station on Oct. 13, 2026.

Whether the effect appears Tuesday will depend on atmospheric conditions, the rocket's trajectory and the timing of the launch.

Mission will carry 32 payloads into orbit

The Bandwagon-5 mission will carry 32 payloads into orbit, including cubesats, microsatellites and reentry vehicles.

The launch will mark the 19th flight of the Falcon 9 first-stage booster. The booster has previously supported several missions, including Crew-9, Firefly Blue Ghost Mission 1, Fram2 and multiple Starlink launches.

After stage separation, the booster is expected to land on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean.

How to watch the launch

What you can do:

Residents across parts of Central Florida and beyond may have an opportunity to see the launch, weather permitting. Those hoping to catch the potential space jellyfish effect should look toward the launch site shortly after liftoff.

SpaceX plans to begin its live webcast about 15 minutes before liftoff. You can watch the launch live on Good Day Orlando or on the FOX Local app.

SpaceX is targeting 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, for its Bandwagon-5 Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral, carrying 32 payloads into orbit. The predawn launch could create a "space jellyfish" effect as sunlight illuminates the rocket’s exhaust plume. A backup launch window is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21, with a live webcast starting about 15 minutes before liftoff.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by SpaceX.

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