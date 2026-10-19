Rare blue alligator named Julius joins Gatorland in Central Florida

The Brief A rare 9-foot blue alligator named Julius has a new home at Gatorland after being captured in Osceola County. The piebald alligator arrived with a leg injury that appears to have healed and will be examined by a veterinarian. Julius is Gatorland’s second known blue alligator, following Cobalt, who lived at the park in the early 2000s.



A rare, blue-colored alligator has a new home at Gatorland after trappers captured the 9-foot reptile in Osceola County.

The alligator, named Julius, is a piebald American alligator, a rare variation characterized by patches of skin lacking normal pigmentation. Gatorland shared images of its newest resident on social media.

Rare coloring sets Julius apart

The backstory:

Julius has unusual blue coloring and a distinctive pupil that staff members identified as possible signs of piebaldism.

Piebald animals have areas of unpigmented skin or scales that create irregular patterns. Julius' unusual appearance makes him a notable addition to the park's breeding marsh.

Alligator recovering from leg injury

Julius arrived at Gatorland with a leg injury that appears to have healed, according to the park.

Staff members are allowing him time to settle into his new surroundings before a veterinarian examines him.

Gatorland representatives said newly captured alligators can be lethargic and disoriented, making an immediate examination less useful. Once Julius becomes more active, veterinarian Dr. Bogan will assess his condition.

Gatorland previously housed another blue alligator

Julius is not the first blue alligator to live at Gatorland. The park previously housed an alligator named Cobalt in the early 2000s, one of the few blue-colored alligators known at the time.

Julius' name also has a personal connection. The trapper who captured him chose the name in honor of his father.

For now, Julius is settling into his new home while staff members monitor his condition and prepare for his veterinary examination.