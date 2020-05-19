Mattel has announced they will be expanding their #ThankYouHeroes toy collection to continue honoring those who are battling COVID-19 on the front lines.

The expanded collection, which is part of the company’s Play it Forward platform, includes new items from Matchbox, Mega Construx and UNO.

Matchbox #ThankYouHeroes Frontline Heroes Vehicles Gift Set

Two Mega Construx #ThankYouHeroes Building Sets

UNO #ThankYouHeroes Tin

“For 75 years, purposeful play has been at Mattel’s core, and we know toys can have a significant impact, particularly in unprecedented times like these,” said Richard Dickson, president and COO of Mattel.

“That’s the intent of our Play it Forward platform, which is about leveraging our brands to drive awareness for, and give back to, important causes. Our #ThankYouHeroes line, focused on honoring and immortalizing frontline healthcare workers and everyday heroes, has already received tremendous consumer response,” Dickson continued. “These new items from Matchbox, Mega and UNO will enable us to further recognize and thank today’s heroes while also driving additional donations to support first responders.”

These new toys will join the #ThankYouHeroes family of 16 different action figures that features doctors, nurses, EMTs and delivery drivers, as well as a special five-character Little People set comprised of a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver and grocery store worker.

The new #ThankYouHeroes items are available for pre-order through May 31, 2020, at http://MattelPlayroom.com/ThankYouHeroes.

All net proceeds from the line will go to #FirstRespondersFirst, an initiative created to support first responder health care workers as they serve on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.