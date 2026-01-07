Matanzas High School placed on hold after 'modified fireworks' found in student’s car

The Brief A Flagler County high school was placed on hold after modified fireworks were found in a student’s car. Deputies investigated while students remained inside classrooms. The school later had a controlled dismissal and no injuries were reported.



A high school in Flagler County was placed on a hold status on Tuesday after "modified fireworks" were found inside a student’s car on campus, authorities said.

Deputies investigated while students remained inside classrooms.

What we know:

Deputies were called to Matanzas High School in the afternoon, and students were instructed to remain inside their classrooms while law enforcement investigated. Officials said the device was located in a vehicle parked on campus.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The school later conducted a controlled dismissal after the final bell. Deputies said there were no injuries and no ongoing threat to students or staff.