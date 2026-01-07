Matanzas High School placed on hold after 'modified fireworks' found in student’s car
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A high school in Flagler County was placed on a hold status on Tuesday after "modified fireworks" were found inside a student’s car on campus, authorities said.
Deputies investigated while students remained inside classrooms.
What we know:
Deputies were called to Matanzas High School in the afternoon, and students were instructed to remain inside their classrooms while law enforcement investigated. Officials said the device was located in a vehicle parked on campus.
The school later conducted a controlled dismissal after the final bell. Deputies said there were no injuries and no ongoing threat to students or staff.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.