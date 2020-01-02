Maserati-driving man posed as Sarasota sheriff to intimidate contractors, deputies say

article

A New Jersey man was arrested after he pretended to be the sheriff of Sarasota County, deputies said.

Detectives with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office first learned about the suspect, 51-year-old Todd Gieger, attempting to intimidate a subcontractor involved in a lien against his home that was being built along Benjamin Franklin Drive.

Officials said Gieger drove his white Maserati to the victim’s home and asked neighbors for information regarding the victim. The suspect wore a black bulletproof vest and a law enforcement-style badge. They said he claimed to be the sheriff.

Detectives later learned in the investigation that Gieger contacted other subcontractors and the construction company involved in the lien, and continued to claim he was a law enforcement official.

Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight during an undated interview with FOX 13

“In today’s world, it is more crucial than ever for communities to know and trust their law enforcement,” Sheriff Tom Knight said in a statement. “Lucky for us, our residents are smart and in this incident, they knew something wasn’t right. Credit goes to both cognizant witnesses and great detectives for getting this guy off our streets and out of our community.”

Gieger was arrested for false impersonation.

Advertisement

Sarasota County deputies said if someone seems suspicious and claims to be an officer or deputy, they suggest dialing 911. The calltaker can provide verification.

