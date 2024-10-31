Marion County Sheriff's Office's 'Candy Sweep', ensures sexual predators don't participate in Halloween

article

As kids get ready in their costumes and plan to hit the streets of their neighborhoods, running door-to-door to collect candy on Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff's Office plans to keep their citizens as safe as possible.

MCSO has partnered with the Ocala Police Department and the Department of Corrections to conduct Operation ‘Candy Sweep’.

During Operation ‘Candy Sweep’ officials will be checking in on all sexual predators and offenders on probation or parole to ensure they are not celebrating Halloween.

These individuals are not allowed to have their lights on, decorations outside their house and they are not allowed to give out candy.

Residents can also check the sex offenders list on the Marion County Sheriff's website to help ensure they avoid these homes.

Detectives will also be visiting community Halloween events tonight to ensure these individuals are not in attendance.

A good tip to remind children as they head out for trick-or-treating: do not approach a home with no lights on.



