Manatee in Indian River Lagoon rescued after being caught in crab trap

The Brief A manatee was rescued after becoming tangled in a crab trap that made it difficult to breathe. The animal underwent surgery at SeaWorld Orlando, where veterinarians amputated its injured right flipper. Wildlife officials say the manatee is healing well and continues to receive around-the-clock care.



A manatee is recovering after wildlife rescuers freed it from a crab trap that left the animal struggling to surface for air in the Indian River Lagoon near Titusville.

Terry Morse and her husband spotted the distressed manatee from their waterfront home after noticing a yellow buoy moving with the animal through the lagoon.

What they're saying:

Concerned that something was wrong, the couple watched the manatee for hours before calling for help.

"It was scary because I knew she was suffering, but I didn’t know how bad she was suffering. We just simply wanted to get her help," Terry said.

Rescuers reached the manatee by boat and kayak and discovered it had become entangled in a crab trap. The trap and buoy were restricting the animal's movement and making it difficult to breathe.

"She was very struggling. I could see that the buoy was so close to her head, the front portion of her body, and that concerned me too, because I thought it’s holding her down."

Crews removed the trap and transported the manatee to SeaWorld Orlando for treatment.

"We were happy about that, ecstatic about that, she was in the right hands," Terry said.

SeaWorld officials said the manatee arrived Aug. 27 after the rescue near Titusville. Veterinarians determined its injuries were severe enough to require amputation of its right pectoral flipper during surgery.

"The good news is that she is healing well and has started eating," a SeaWorld spokesperson told FOX 35 News. "At more than 1,400 pounds, she will continue receiving around-the-clock care and support from our dedicated animal care and veterinary teams throughout her recovery."

Morse said she hopes the rescue reminds people to watch for manatees in local waterways and report injured or distressed animals to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

"They’re God’s creatures, and they’re just unique and special."