Hidden camera found in bathroom of Volusia County pet daycare business, owner arrested, deputies say

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The Brief The owner of a Florida petty daycare and boarding facility has been arrested after a hidden camera was found in the business' outlet. Donald Hemphill, 59, was arrested on several counts of video voyeurism. He allegedly admitted to installing the camera 4-5 months ago. Several video files were allegedly found saved to his phone.



The owner of a pet daycare and boarding facility in Volusia County has been arrested after a hidden camera was found in the facility's bathroom, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Donald Hemphill, 59, the owner of Dog Dayz Inn in New Smyrna Beach, was arrested and booked into jail on 10 counts of digital voyeurism and 11 counts of video voyeurism of a child, VSO said.

On Saturday, daycare employees reportedly found the camera hidden within an electrical outlet at the business.

Hemphill allegedly told deputies that he installed the camera between 4–5 months ago. Detectives found several video files saved to his cell phone showing several females in various stages of undressing, including at least one child, VSO said.

What they're saying:

"Dog Dayz Inn will be closed until further notice. We appreciate all of our customers and appreciate your patience at this time. If you have a dog boarding with us please call us for updates," read a post on the business's Facebook page.