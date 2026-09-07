Pilot dies after small plane crashes in Titusville, officials say

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The Brief A small plane crashed into the trees and powerlines near the Space Coast Regional Airport on Monday morning in Titusville, killing the pilot. Officials said the pilot reported engine failure shortly after taking off and attempted to turn left to return to the airport. SR 405 (Columbia Blvd.), between Sisson Road and Washington Avenue, is closed in both directions.



A pilot died Monday after a small, single-engine plane crashed near the Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville, the fire department said.

Small plane down in Titusville, officials say

What we know:

The plane—a Mooney M20F—crashed on Columbia Boulevard between Sisson Road and U.S. 1, just north of the airport.

The first department responded to the area around 10:16 a.m. after receiving reports of an aircraft crash.

Witnesses reported that the plane struck a power line before crashing on the road. The plane caught fire after hitting the ground.

Titusville firefighters extinguished the fire once they arrived at the scene. The sole occupant of the plane, the pilot, was pronounced dead.

Officials said they have not been able to identify the pilot due to the nature of the crash.

NTSB: Pilot reported engine failure, attempted to turn back towards the airport

The NTSB said the pilot reported engine troubles shortly after taking off and attempted to turn left to head back towards the runway. The plane crashed into some trees and powerlines, and then caught fire after it hit the ground.

Local perspective:

Columbia Boulevard closed in both directions

Columbia Boulevard is closed in both directions, eastbound and westbound, while emergency officials respond to the scene, the Titusville Police Department said in a Facebook post. Drivers should avoid Columbia Avenue.

Power shut off to nearby businesses, homes

Titusville Police said those who live or work near Sisson Road and Columbia Boulevard should expect power outages as Florida Power & Light has shut off power.

Map: Where is Space Coast Regional Airport?