Manatee County house explosion injures 3, including a firefighter

Three people, including one firefighter, were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a house exploded in Manatee County, according to the Cedar Hammock Fire Control District.

The CHFCD says it got a report of a natural gas leak around 11:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of 9th Street West. As firefighters secured the area, TECO representatives tried to locate and control the gas leak.

Shortly after 2 p.m., those on scene heard an explosion. It happened at 804 29th Ave. West and started a fire, according to CHFCD.

Two people inside the home were taken to Blake Hospital with unknown injuries. A Cedar Hammock firefighter was taken to Manatee Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Department conducted a reverse 9-1-1 call, alerting residents to evacuate or shelter in place.

Firefighters put out the fire and TECO located and stopped the gas leak.

According to CHFCD, Florida Power and Light shut off the power in the surrounding area due to a gas build-up in the sewer lines. Firefighters evacuated and checked all structures nearby.

The Red Cross will assist in sheltering personnel and residents that were evacuated.

The state fire marshal has been called to investigate.

