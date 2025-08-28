Man, woman found dead in Orange County home: Deputies

article

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in an Orange County home Thursday morning, according to deputies.

Deputies were called out to the home in the 1200 block of Courtney Chase Circle around 10 a.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officials found a man and woman, both believed to be in their 40s, dead from obvious signs of trauma, according to deputies.

Suspect or victim information has yet to be released.

The investigation remains active, according to deputies.