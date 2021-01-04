Man who assaulted MAGA hat wearer in CA sentenced to 4 years in prison

article

A San Fernando Valley man who attacked a patron wearing a red hat bearing the slogan "Make America Great Again" written in Russian was sentenced Monday to four years in prison.

David Delgado, 33, of Winnetka, pleaded no contest in March to a felony count of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury for pummeling the hat-wearer in a Hermosa Beach restaurant bathroom after learning the meaning of the Russian phrase.

David Delgado was arrested at his home without incident nearly a month after the attack. (Hermosa Beach Police Department)

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Thomas Sokolov handed down the defendant's sentence.

Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner Brad Miles Fox Fox had previously ordered Delgado to attend anger management counseling and AA sessions weekly up until his sentencing hearing.

RELATED:

Advertisement

• Man pleads to attack in Hermosa Beach bar over MAGA hat

• Man in 'MAGA' hat assaulted in California restaurant bathroom; suspect arrested, police say

Delgado approached the victim in a bar restroom on Sept. 2, 2019, during the Labor Day holiday weekend. He asked the meaning of the Russian writing on the hat and then punched the victim repeatedly in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, according to Hermosa Beach Police Department Sgt. Robert Higgins.

"The suspect continued to punch the victim and then stole the victim's hat and fled," according to Higgins.

Prosecutors said the man, whose name was withheld, suffered serious injuries.

Delgado was arrested roughly a month later at his home.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.