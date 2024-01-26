Man wanted for abandoning sailboat at busy Florida beach

A California man is being sought by Florida deputies after he allegedly left his sailboat at a beach.

Volusia County deputies are searching for 49-year-old Michael John Grimes after he abandoned his sailboat at New Smyrna Beach.

According to Sheriff Mike Chitwood, the county has been trying to get in contact with Grimes to no avail. His last known address is Concord, CA.

Grimes is now charged with a felony violation of the Florida Litter Law. The warrant issued for his arrest carries nationwide extradition.

What is the Florida Litter Law?

The Florida Litter Law states that it is unlawful for any person to dump litter in any matter or amount in or on the following places:

Public highway, road, or street

Any freshwater lake, river, canal, stream, tidal, or coastal water of the state

Any water control district property of canal right-of-way

Any private property

Violation of the law results in a $150 fine and the court can also require an offender to pick up litter or perform labor that's equivalent to the crime.