Man shot on Old Winter Garden Road early Sunday morning, deputies say

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on Old Winter Garden Road early Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5 a.m., deputies responded to the 5200 block of Old Winter Garden Road in reference to a shooting, according to a press release. Upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, deputies said. As of now, no information regarding a suspect has been released.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Check back here for updates.