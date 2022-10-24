Man killed, woman hurt in shooting in Pine Hills; reward being offered in case

A reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in a shooting that left a man dead and injured a woman early Sunday in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. outside a home on Perrine Drive off Indian Hill Road.

Two victims, 35-year-old Maurice "Floyd" Jones Sr. and a woman in her 30s were both taken to a local hospital, where Jones died of his injuries. The woman is expected to be OK.

Victim: Maurice Jones Sr. (Photo via Crimeline) Expand

Homicide detectives are working to identify the suspects who left the area in a vehicle before deputies arrived.

Crimeline said a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.