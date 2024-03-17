Man injured, airlifted to hospital after shooting in Flagler County, police say

article

A 20-year-old man was shot and airlifted to the hospital after a fight broke out in Bunnell late Saturday night, according to the Bunnell Police Department.

Around 10:30 p.m., Bunnell officers and Flagler County deputies responded to 500 South Drain Street in response to a man who was shot, according to a press release. Upon arrival, they provided life-saving aid to the man before he was airlifted to Halifax Medical Center as a trauma alert, police said. At this time, the man is in critical condition, according to officers.

Initial reports indicate that a fight broke out in the 500 block of South Anderson Street, according to officers. Shortly after, shots were fired, and several people fled the area on foot and via car, officers said. It is currently unknown if the victim was involved in the fight or the intended target of the shooting. An investigation into this incident is being led by the Bunnell Police Department with support from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information about this incident, they can remain anonymous and call Bunnell Police Detective Sergeant Shane Groth at (386) 600-7950, or CrimeStoppers at (888) 277-TIPS (8477).