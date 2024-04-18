St. Pete man arrested for murder after shooting wife, chasing after her ambulance: Police

A St. Pete man has been charged with first-degree murder after police say he shot his wife and then drove after the ambulance carrying her to the hospital where she later died.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Devin Hansen, 28, and Yasmin Grijalva, 35, were visiting relatives at a home in St. Pete on Wednesday night when they got into an argument and he shot her, critically injuring her.

Police said the husband and wife - who had been married for three years - were at Hansen's parents' house when the shooting happened.

Officers and emergency crews arrived at the home in the 6400 block of 29th Avenue North at around 10:30 p.m. to find that Hansen had already left the scene in a black Cadillac CTS.

Then, as Grijalva was being taken to Orlando Health Bayfront in an ambulance, a black Cadillac started chasing the ambulance on the interstate.

Officers nearby tried to stop the Cadillac, but it drove off southbound, leading to a pursuit. The Cadillac later crashed into some landscaping rocks in the 1400 block of 54th Avenue South, according to SPPD.

Hansen was taken into custody, and police said Grijalva was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to SPPD, Hansen has been charged with first-degree murder, fleeing and eluding, and domestic battery (misdemeanor).

"This is very unusual," SPPD Spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said of the case. "We've had suspects that might have associates show up at the hospital, or the suspect might try later, but to actually pursue an ambulance; we typically don't see that."

Hansen - who is from the Tampa Bay area - has been living in Virginia, while his wife had been living in Michigan with the couple's one-year-old son.

Grijalva had come down for some kind of work event or conference, and Hansen had joined her at his parents' home, Fernandez told FOX 13. Marriage records show the couple was married in Pinellas County in 2022.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said, and more charges could be coming for Hansen.