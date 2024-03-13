Man hands Osceola County bank teller note demanding money before running outside: Deputies

article

Osceola County deputies are searching for a man who reportedly robbed a bank on Monday.

Deputies said they responded to the South State Bank on 850 Cypress Parkway in reference to a bank robbery.

The bank teller told deputies she was working the counter and assisting different customers when a black man approached the counter and pulled out a note demanding money.

The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money before he ran out of the bank, deputies said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a camouflage hat, blue pullover jacket, and blue pants.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the sheriff's office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.