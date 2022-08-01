Man found dead with in Orlando parking lot had 'traumatic injuries,' deputies say

A man that was found dead in an Orlando parking lot Sunday afternoon had "traumatic injuries," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies said they were called out to the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard near Rio Grande Avenue around 1 p.m. and found 39-year-old Wingly St Wil dead inside a car.

Authorities do not have information regarding a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.