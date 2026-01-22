Man drowns after kayak capsizes in Palm Bay, officials say

The Brief A 60-year-old man has died after his kayak overturned in Palm Bay on Thursday, fire officials said. The incident happened in Turkey Creek, according to officials.



A 60-year-old man has died after his kayak overturned in Palm Bay on Thursday, according to the Palm Bay Fire Rescue.

It happened in a deeper area of Turkey Creek, according to officials.

Fire crews said the man was with other kayakers when he went underwater. His body was later located by Palm Bay firefighters in a shallow water dive.

It is unsure if the man was wearing a life vest or if it slipped off when he went underwater, according to officials.

Officials with Brevard County Fire Rescue, Palm Bay Police Department, FWC and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office all assisted with the search.