Man dies following shooting at Orlando convenience store

A man who was shot late Friday afternoon at an Orlando convenience store has died, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Orlando police officers responded to a call about a shooting call at a 7-Eleven located at 3711 Dixie Belle Dr. just before 5 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered one man with a gunshot wound. Orlando firefighters transported the man to AdventHealth East, where he was pronounced dead.

Information about a suspect was not immediately released, but investigators said they believe this is an isolated incident.