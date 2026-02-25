Man dies after pickup truck collides with guardrail, lands in ditch along I-95, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 42-year-old North Carolina man died Wednesday after his pickup truck hit a guardrail on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 2:12 a.m. on I-95 south near mile marker 242, according to the FHP report.
The man was driving on I-95 when he left the roadway and hit a guardrail, according to FHP.
The collision caused the pickup truck to go airborne before it overturned and landed in a water-filled ditch, the FHP report said.
The man was ejected from the pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.
The crash remains under investigation.
The inside lane is closed as crews repair the guardrail, FHP said.
The Source: This story was written with information released by Florida Highway Patrol.