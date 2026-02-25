Man dies after pickup truck collides with guardrail, lands in ditch along I-95, FHP says

The Brief A man died early Wednesday after a crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County. The 42-year-old North Carolina was driving a pickup truck south on I-95 when he left the roadway and hit a guardrail, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The pickup truck went airborne, overturned and then landed in a water-filled ditch, FHP said. The man died at the scene.



A 42-year-old North Carolina man died Wednesday after his pickup truck hit a guardrail on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The crash happened around 2:12 a.m. on I-95 south near mile marker 242, according to the FHP report.

The man was driving on I-95 when he left the roadway and hit a guardrail, according to FHP.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The collision caused the pickup truck to go airborne before it overturned and landed in a water-filled ditch, the FHP report said.

The man was ejected from the pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

The inside lane is closed as crews repair the guardrail, FHP said.