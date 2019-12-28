Man caught on video reportedly trying to steal a vacuum cleaner from Target

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are searching for a man who they say attempted to steal a vacuum cleaner from Target in November.

It happened Nov. 8 just after 9 p.m at the location near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. He reportedly was approached by a loss prevention personnel, pulled out a knife and threatened them.

He then dropped the vacuum and fled Target.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers, or go to silentwitness.org.