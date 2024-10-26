Man beat wife, attempted to choke officer in Sanford before tasing: Police

A man is in custody after officials with the Sanford Police Department said he attempted to choke an officer during a response to a domestic violence incident.

It happened in the area of Landing Drive around 9:40 p.m. on October 23, according to officials. Upon arrival, police made contact with a woman who said the suspect had struck her multiple times following an earlier confrontation with the woman's mother.

Police said the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Brandon Legere, struck the woman in the face, chest, back, legs and head. An incident reports stated Legere dragged the victim from the living room to the bedroom and continued to beat her.

Upon contact with Legere, bodycam footage shows a confrontation with an officer. Police said Legere attempted to choke the officer before being tased.

Legere faces multiple charges, including battery, resisting officer with violence and attempted homicide while resisting.