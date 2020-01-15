Man arrested for fatal Orange County shooting in Miami months later, deputies say

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says that a man has been arrested for a shooting death that occurred in October.

They said that 25-year-old Ronell Guignard-Brown was found shot in the Waterford Wood Circle community on October 5 in the Waterford Wood Circle community.

29-year-old Anthony Rafael Gutierrez was reportedly wanted in connection to the crime. He was located later in Miami and arrested.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.