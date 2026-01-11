Man arrested following string of Winter Park burglaries, officials say

article

One man has been arrested following a string of burglaries in Winter Park, according to the Winter Park Police Department.

While conducting surveillance following a series of residential burglaries along the area of Phelps Avenue, police said two loud bangs were heard in the area. Officers said 40-year-old Joel Rosario then struck an unmarked officer's vehicle after fleeing an unoccupied home.

A BOLO was then issued after Rosario left the area. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office were later able to track the vehicle. Rosario was then apprehended following a brief pursuit, according to a release.

Police said Rosario was also the suspect in three separate burglaries that took place over the course of five days.

Rosario faces charges of aggravated battery on a LEO, burglary, criminal mischief, resisting LEO with violence and fleeing and eluding.