Man arrested after woman reports armed sexual assault in Orlando

The Brief A woman told police she was threatened with a weapon and sexually assaulted on West Amelia Street. Police identified the suspect as Girvan Lewis. Authorities said Lewis fled after the attack but was arrested a short time later.



A man was arrested Tuesday after police said he threatened a woman with a weapon, sexually assaulted and robbed her in downtownOrlando.

Orlando police responded around 5:40 a.m. Oct. 6 to the 600 block of West Amelia Street after receiving a report that a woman had been attacked.

The backstory:

The victim told officers that a man approached her, threatened her with a weapon and sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

Detectives identified a vehicle associated with the crime and located the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Gervin Jawaski Lewis, a short time later.

Gervin Lewis, 46, was arrested on charges of armed sexual battery, armed robbery, false imprisonment, vehicle burglary and hindering 911 communications.

Lewis was arrested on charges of armed sexual battery, armed robbery, false imprisonment, vehicle burglary and hindering 911 communications.

Police said Lewis also had an outstanding arrest warrant from another county.

"Our officers acted quickly and decisively to apprehend this dangerous individual," Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said. "Their investigative work and determination got him off our streets and demonstrate our commitment to providing the service our community deserves."

Lewis was booked into jail.