Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at family during Orlando road rage incident

The Brief A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly pointing a gun at a family during a road rage incident near SR 528 and International Drive, deputies said. The suspect, identified as Stevon Desouza, was found at a nearby Red Lobster and admitted to displaying his firearm but denied aiming it at anyone. The victim, an off-duty firefighter, said he feared for his family’s life and is pursuing charges.



A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly pointing a firearm at a family during a road rage incident near the intersection of State Road 528 and International Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies said 28-year-old Stevon Desouza was taken into custody at the Red Lobster on International Drive after a victim reported being threatened with a handgun during a traffic dispute.

The victim, Eric Reddish, an off-duty firefighter, told deputies he was traveling with his wife and daughter when a gray Mazda with a missing bumper stopped unexpectedly at the exit ramp. After he honked and attempted to pass the vehicle, the driver allegedly rolled down the window and pointed a "black Glock-style" firearm at the family.

Reddish said the driver continued to aim the gun as they passed and followed their vehicle briefly before pulling into the Red Lobster parking lot. Deputies responded to the restaurant and located Desouza, who matched the suspect description and admitted to showing his firearm during the incident, but denied pointing it at anyone.

Desouza gave deputies consent to search his vehicle, where they found a black Taurus handgun in the center console. He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm and transported to the Orange County Jail without incident.

The firearm was collected as evidence.

What's next:

Reddish said he feared for his family’s life and is seeking prosecution.

