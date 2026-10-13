Man accused of stabbing victim 4 times in downtown Orlando held without bond

The Brief Deaveon Brown is accused of stabbing a man four times during a confrontation downtown. Prosecutors said Brown could have walked away after gaining control of the victim’s knife. Brown claimed self-defense, but a judge ordered him held without bond.



A man accused of stabbing another man four times during a confrontation in downtown Orlando will remain jailed without bond after a judge heard competing arguments Tuesday over whether the attack was self-defense.

Deaveon Brown's defense argued the other man was the initial aggressor and first displayed the knife. Prosecutors said Brown gained control of the weapon and could have walked away rather than stabbing the man.

Video shows downtown confrontation

The backstory:

Video of the incident showed a confrontation that ended with the victim being stabbed four times, according to testimony from Orlando police Detective John Dalles.

"Mr. Brown then stands over Mr. Newhard, who is still on his back, and stabs downward," Dalles testified.

Dalles said Brown had been waiting for an Uber near Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard when the victim stopped in front of him on a bicycle.

"He informed me that initially the two of them had a verbal altercation," Dalles said.

Investigators say victim first pulled knife

Investigators said the victim initially pulled out the knife but later placed it on the ground.

Prosecutors argued Brown then picked up the weapon, eliminating the immediate threat and giving him an opportunity to leave.

"When he picked up the weapon, thereby neutralizing the threat, he could have left, he could have ran," a prosecutor argued. Instead, prosecutors said Brown moved closer and stabbed the victim four times.

Defense argues Brown acted in self-defense

Brown's attorneys argued that he was defending himself during a confrontation initiated by the victim.

"The victim was the one who was the instigator of this incident and the initial aggressor," the defense argued.

Judge Vincent Falcone III considered the self-defense claim but ultimately ordered Brown to remain in custody.

"As to count one, Mr. Brown will be held without bond," the judge said.