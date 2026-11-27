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The Brief One person is dead after a shooting early Friday in Orlando, police said. The shooting happened in the 8400 block of McCoy Road. Police said three other people had non-life-threatening injuries.



One person is dead, and three others are injured after a shooting early Friday near a warehouse in Orlando, according to police.

1 dead in shooting near warehouse

What we know:

Officers responded to the 8400 block of McCoy Road at about 12:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Investigators said preliminary information indicated the shooting was directed at one person, who later died.

Three other people had non-life-threatening injuries.

Active homicide investigation

What we don't know:

Police said the investigation is active.

The circumstances around the shooting and the identities of the people involved have not been released.