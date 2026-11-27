1 dead, 3 hurt in Orlando shooting, police say
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ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead, and three others are injured after a shooting early Friday near a warehouse in Orlando, according to police.
1 dead in shooting near warehouse
What we know:
Officers responded to the 8400 block of McCoy Road at about 12:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.
Investigators said preliminary information indicated the shooting was directed at one person, who later died.
Three other people had non-life-threatening injuries.
Active homicide investigation
What we don't know:
Police said the investigation is active.
The circumstances around the shooting and the identities of the people involved have not been released.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by the Orlando Police Department.