Man, 22, dies after being thrown from vehicle in Brevard County crash: FHP

An Edgewater man died after being thrown from a vehicle in a crash in Brevard County Sunday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. at W Jay Jay Road east of Hallum Avenue.

Troopers said the 22-year-old driver made an abrupt left turn into a gravel parking lot, and lost control of the SUV. The vehicle struck a sign then overturned and hit a tree, FHP said.

The crash caused him to be thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.