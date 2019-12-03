Major changes coming to Colonial Drive exit on I-4 westbound this weekend

article

The westbound I-4 exit to Colonial Drive will shift to a temporary configuration Saturday, Dec. 7.

Drivers will take a new left-hand exit ramp nearly three-quarters of a mile sooner after crossing over New Hampshire Street.

The new exit ramp means drivers will have to cross over Ivanhoe Boulevard and follow Legion Place and Orange Avenue to Colonial Drive.

Other I-4 ramps, including Magnolia Avenue and the eastbound I-4 entrance ramp and the westbound I-4 entrance ramp from Ivanhoe Boulevard, will close overnight to accommodate the shift.

This temporary ramp configuration will be in place for up to one year as crews construct the permanent westbound I-4 exit ramp to Colonial Drive and the westbound I-4 travel lanes adjacent to Lake Concord.