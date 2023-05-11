Magnitude 5.5 earthquake in Northern California

Two earthquakes that were both stronger than magnitude 5 have hit Northern California since Thursday afternoon.

In the first, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 5.5 earthquake in Plumas County at 4:20 p.m. It was centered in East Shore, near Lake Almanor.

The earthquake was powerful enough to disable CHP Chico Dispatch cell phone 911 lines in the Yuba City-Sutter area. There was also minor damage reported at the Plumas Pines Resort where liquor bottles, dishes and restaurant equipment was broken.

Officials said the depth of the earthquake was less than a mile; at 1.5 kilometers.

Some California residents said they could feel the earthquake as far away as Sacramento.

Another quake struck the area on Friday morning. This one measured 5.2 and was located near Canyondam, another community on Lake Almanor.