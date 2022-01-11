Loved ones to say final farewell to Tampa officer who died from brain cancer

The Tampa Police Department will give a final salute to one of their own who died after a battle with brain cancer.

Officer Matthew McNeal, 35, passed away earlier this month. Family and friends will attend a funeral Tuesday at Bridgeway Church in Wesley Chapel. Public visitation begins at 10 a.m. The funeral begins at 11 a.m.

Photo of Officer Matthew David McNeal (Provided by the Tampa Police Department)

The service is closed to the public but will be live-streamed by the church.

McNeal joined the agency in 2014 and earned two Life-Saving Awards, an Excellent Duty Award, and a Community Policing Award. He was described as a veteran of the bike squad ad knew the city's streets, inside and out.

"He just really enjoyed being in contact with different people and meeting different people, especially being on the bike squad, we'd come in with people more on a personal basis," said friend and fellow officer Brian Balch.

Balch went on to say that McNeal was "one of the greatest people I’ve ever met in my life."

"Matt was really big into fitness and he loved being able to work out at work and be in contact with people like that," he added.

Balch now wears a band over his badge to honor his buddy, gone too soon after a long battle with brain cancer.

McNeal passed away while surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife and two young children.