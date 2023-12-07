Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mom' enters not guilty plea in Arizona arraignment

The woman known as the so-called "Doomsday Mom" appeared in a Phoenix courtroom for arraignment proceedings on Dec. 7, a week after she was extradited back to Arizona from Idaho.

Vallow, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole by an Idaho court in July 2023 for the murders of her two youngest children and conspiring to kill Chad Daybell's first wife, is facing two other murder charges in a trail of death that began in Arizona.

In Arizona, Vallow is accused of conspiring in the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in Chandler and planning the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, her niece's ex-husband in Gilbert. In both 2019 shootings, investigators say Vallow's late brother, Alex Cox, was the suspect, following his sister's determination that the victims were dark spirits.

In court, Vallow stated to the presiding judge that her name is "Lori Vallow Daybell," and pleaded not guilty to charges that have been filed against her. Prosecutor Treena Kay was also present for the arraignment, and she said the cases are both 1st degree murder cases that are complex, and wants the currently-scheduled trial date of April 4, 2024 amended. In response, a judge said the trial date will be left as-is for now, but also asked prosecutors to file a motion on the matter.

Meanwhile, an initial pre-trial conference has been scheduled for the morning of Jan. 18, 2024.