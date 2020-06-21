Long lines build at Orange County Convention Center coronavirus testing site

COVID-19 testing began at 9 a.m. at the Orange County Convention Center on Sunday.

They had six lanes for drivers to do swab testing and two lanes set up for antibody testing.

Drivers started lining up around 7:30 a.m.

Mike Jachles, the testing center spokesman, said they were trying to test people as quickly as possible, stating that "people on site have worked at all these sites to evaluate and retool them to accommodate the most number of tests in the shortest amount of time.”

With the spike in numbers -- nearly 3,500 new cases as of Saturday morning -- Jachles said that it was important to get tested.

All you need to get tested at the Orange County Convention Center is to be over 18-years-old and have a valid photo ID.

Jachles assured that those who come to get tested "will get a professional treatment, an accurate test, and as efficient a process as possible."

Both swab tests and antibody tests are available at the Orange County Convention Center testing location. The antibody tests require the staff to draw blood.

Governor Ron DeSantis said the state's testing figures are way up, citing that "you're seeing more widespread surveillance testing going on, so that's a big difference from where we were in the beginning of March."

Doctors in Central Florida said that was why it was so important to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

Dr. Jason Littleton, an Orlando physician, said that “I think people who aren't having symptoms yet test positive for COVID-19 they still have to be mindful of this. They still have to wear masks, quarantine so not only they can protect themselves, but they can protect others."

Testing at the Orange County Convention Center is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. It is free and you do not need an appointment but be prepared to wait in line.

