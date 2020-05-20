Long line of shoppers wait outside reopened Ross store in Las Vegas

Footage captured at a recently reopened Ross store in Las Vegas shows a line of shoppers, dozens of yards long, waiting to enter the discount retailer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The footage was posted online on May 20 by Twitter user Adrian Hernandez, noting that the sight of the long line was a big “nope” for them. Hernandez' video shows the line starting outside of the Ross front doors and snaking over to the adjacent PetSmart and then all the way down to the neighboring Walmart.

While many parts of the country have been conducting soft reopenings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Las Vegas has garnered attention both for how it has lifted restrictions and how its leaders have addressed the crisis.



The state’s larger stay-at-home order expired earlier this month, allowing restaurants and retailers to open their doors with certain safety and preventative protocols in place. The state is still encouraging residents, though, to stay as home as much as possible.

Ross said its stores in the Las Vegas area are taking several safety precautions, including additional cleaning and limiting the number of people allowed inside their stores, according to Storyful. The retail chain is also offering senior shopping hours.

Meanwhile in Las Vegas, All eyes are on the casinos, the hallmark of Las Vegas and Nevada’s tourism industry, when it comes to when (and how) the properties and their resorts will be able to reopen and conduct business while working to keep their patrons and staff safe.



Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Cooper received widespread criticism following an appearance on CNN in which she downplayed the threat of COVID-19 and expressed her desire to reopen the city despite numerous public health officials warning against the threats of reopening too soon.

In other states that are home to casinos, COVID-19 gaming protocols have included requiring guests to wear masks, easy access to hand sanitizer and occupancy restrictions as to not breach larger safety and social distancing guidelines.

Clark County, Nevada, which is home to Las Vegas, had more than 5,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 20, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.