Central Florida locals gather to watch King Charles III's coronation

People around the world watched Saturday, as Prince Charles was crowned King Charles III. Many of them gathered this morning at The Pub - Orlando, on International Drive to watch the coronation ceremonies in London. "We wanted to experience some old traditions and be a part of history and watch King Charles get his crown," said John Rosu, who was sitting at the bar.

The restaurant served traditional British fare and was decked out with the country's flags and photos. This morning's watchers said high hopes for this monarch. "I think he's really big into the environment, he's always been that, even when he was Prince Charles, so I think he'll bring a greater awareness to that," said Jessica Kostelny, watching the coronation.

The Pub also had some takeaways for guests. They had a sheet showing all the major items that had a role in the coronation ceremony and listing their significance. They also had a sheet with a connect-the-dots of a royal carriage, for kids.

It wasn't just Americans at the pub, Saturday morning. The event brought local British citizens out, too. Christine and Larry Price have been living in the states for 19 years. "I just wish I were there," Christine said, "because the parties have been going on all week!"

Brits at the pub this morning said the new king had some big shoes to fill, after his mother, Queen Elizabeth’s seven-decade reign. "I don't think they'll be another like her, and she never ever made a mistake. I think he's made a couple, hasn't he?" asked Barbara Lomas, who was visiting from the UK.