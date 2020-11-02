Live Updates: FOX 51 Election Results

Before Election Day even arrived, nearly 9 million Floridians had already cast their votes.

Statewide, with 62% of Florida’s 14.44 million registered voters already participating in early voting, registered Democrats had cast about 108,000 more ballots than their Republican counterparts, according to the state Division of Elections.

Democrats cast more vote-by-mail ballots while Republicans led in ballots cast at in-person, early voting locations. The numbers also indicated that roughly one in five who early voted early in Florida have no party affiliation.

Four years ago, 75% of the state’s registered voters cast ballots in the general election. The modern record is 83% set in 1992.

At the end of the early voting period, about two-thirds of the state’s 5.3 million registered Democrats and two-thirds of the 5.17 million registered Republicans had voted. But only half of the 3.75 million unaffiliated voters had cast ballots.

County and municipal race results are listed below our list of top races in the state to watch.

