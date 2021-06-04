‘Little piece of normal’: 2021 Volusia County seniors graduate

Volusia County graduating seniors, part of the Class of 2021, walked across the stage following a strange and uncertain year.

Glnesha McDuffie and her family were part of hundreds of people who filled the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach for Mainland High School’s ceremony Friday afternoon.

"I was nervous but it was exciting at the same time... very good rush," she said.



Her mom, Sakeyta McDuffie, was happy all the special people in her life could witness her special moment.

"Glad they opened it up and gave us more tickets so that all the family could come, so I'm just excited and I’m happy for her," she said.

Earlier this year, Volusia County Schools announced graduates would only get two tickets, like last year. Parents fought back, creating petitions and filling school board meetings.

In the end, grads were allowed eight tickets and masks were optional.

"So I was able to bring all of my other children and my mom as well," said Maureen Dunne, parent of a graduating senior.

Graduations continue through the weekend.

