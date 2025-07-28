Woman attacked while running on Little Econ Greenway Trial, police say; person of interest wanted

The Brief A woman was attacked from behind during an attempted rape while running on the Little Econ Greenway Trail near Yates Road on the morning of July 25. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of a person of interest and is asking for the public’s help identifying him. Deputies urge trail users to stay vigilant, avoid running alone, and report suspicious activity immediately.



The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of attempting to rape a woman while she was running on the Little Econ Greenway Trail.

What we know:

The attack happened shortly before 9 a.m. on July 25 near Yates Road, authorities said. Deputies responded to the scene after the victim reported that a man approached her from behind and tried to sexually assault her. The woman was able to escape and contact law enforcement.

Investigators released surveillance video of a person of interest seen moments before the attack and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted by calling the OCSO non-emergency line at 407-836-4357 or anonymously through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

What they're saying:

The sheriff’s office is also warning trail users to remain cautious. Officials recommend not walking or running alone, sharing your location with someone, avoiding noise-canceling headphones, and calling 911 to report any suspicious activity.

