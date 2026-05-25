Lightning strike kills cattle on Marion County farm, NWS says

The Brief A lightning strike killed four cows and a calf on a Marion County farm during weekend storms, officials said. The cattle had gathered under a tree when lightning struck late Saturday night. The National Weather Service says the tragedy is a reminder that no place outside is safe during thunderstorms.



A lightning strike killed four cows and a calf on a Marion County farm during severe thunderstorms over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville and the farm owner.

Lettelier Brangus, a private cattle breeding operation in northern Marion County, said the animals were found beneath a tree after storms moved through the area late Saturday night.

What they're saying:

The farm said the loss included several of its top-bred donor cows, identified as LB Ms. Stormi, LB Ms. Black Pearl and LB Ms. Jolene.

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"Today we woke up to a sight no cattle farmer ever wants to see," the farm said in a social media post. "While we are devastated to lose some of our top cattle, we know their genetics will continue to be represented in our herd for years to come."

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The National Weather Service shared condolences with the family and used the incident as a reminder about lightning safety.

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"No place outside is safe during a thunderstorm. That includes under a tree," the agency said in a statement.

The NWS said that if thunder can be heard, a person is close enough to be struck by lightning.