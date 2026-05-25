Lightning strike kills cattle on Marion County farm, NWS says
ORLANDO, Fla. - A lightning strike killed four cows and a calf on a Marion County farm during severe thunderstorms over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville and the farm owner.
Lettelier Brangus, a private cattle breeding operation in northern Marion County, said the animals were found beneath a tree after storms moved through the area late Saturday night.
What they're saying:
The farm said the loss included several of its top-bred donor cows, identified as LB Ms. Stormi, LB Ms. Black Pearl and LB Ms. Jolene.
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"Today we woke up to a sight no cattle farmer ever wants to see," the farm said in a social media post. "While we are devastated to lose some of our top cattle, we know their genetics will continue to be represented in our herd for years to come."
The National Weather Service shared condolences with the family and used the incident as a reminder about lightning safety.
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"No place outside is safe during a thunderstorm. That includes under a tree," the agency said in a statement.
The NWS said that if thunder can be heard, a person is close enough to be struck by lightning.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the National Weather Service and Lettelier Brangus.