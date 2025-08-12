Leesburg Bikefest faces uncertain future due to declining attendance, rising costs

The Brief Leesburg officials say Bikefest may only have enough funding for one more year after attendance declines and costs rise. The city has just $114,000 left from reserves once used to stage the event, far short of what’s needed. Leaders hope outsourcing alcohol sales will cut costs, but worry higher prices could turn away visitors.



The roar of engines at Leesburg’s annual Bikefest could soon fall silent, as city officials warn the event may only have funding to run for one more year.

What we know:

Leesburg’s annual Bikefest may be entering its final year unless the city can find a way to close a widening funding gap.

Attendance has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, and the city said it cost $70,000 to host the event last year — an expense no longer considered sustainable.

The nonprofit that once ran the festival dissolved several years ago, leaving the city with $250,000 in reserve funds. Just $114,000 remains, well below what’s needed to stage the event.

The backstory:

For years, Bikefest drew large crowds and was organized by a non-profit that handled its logistics and expenses. When that group dissolved, the city inherited both the event and its reserve funds. Since the pandemic, attendance has lagged, costs have risen, and city leaders have struggled to keep the event financially viable.

Big picture view:

City officials say keeping the event alive will require creative cost-cutting, but warn that some strategies may impact visitor experience and perception. For example, to cut costs for next spring’s event, city commissioners considered hiring an outside vendor to manage alcohol sales. The vendor would cover expenses such as tents, insurance and concessions, while paying the city taxes and fees.

What they're saying:

"If bike and beer prices go from 6 bucks to 12 bucks, we’re gonna get murdered on Facebook," City Manager Al Minner said, acknowledging concerns about the potential impact on attendees.