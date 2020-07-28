Leader of a Sikh temple says someone vandalized his car with hateful message

article

The leader of a Sikh Temple says someone vandalized his car with a racial slur.

"I was in disbelief. I was like, 'No, no, no, no.'"

Amit Pal Singh says someone painted a very hateful message on his car, as it was parked outside his Oviedo home.

"I was surprised, but then I realized this was an opportunity to talk to any such person who have any kind of hatred. It’s the most misunderstood religion in the world."

"Reporter: How is it misunderstood?"

"Because of the turban," Singh said.

Amit, who is the chairman of the Sikh Society of Central Florida, says the turbans, which used to be only for royalty, are worn as a symbol of equality.

"This turbans tells us wherever Sikh is standing, he will help you," Singh said.

He's not sure who did this.

"Whoever has done it may be they came to our Sunday meal program and we were not courteous enough. I don’t know."

He says he organizes drives for food, school supplies and masks for anyone in need.

He’s going to work even harder to spread his message.

"It tells me our job is not done. We need to go out and have dialogues," Singh said.

While it was awful seeing the hate speech, he says it meant a lot when his neighbors reached out to help him.

"This is one of the best countries in the world, some of the best communities we live in," Singh said.

If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.