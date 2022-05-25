Suspected car thief nabbed in Ocoee following shooting, pursuit involving Orlando police officer

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a busy Ocoee intersection on Wednesday evening after a suspected car thief exchanged gunfire with an Orlando police officer who was in pursuit of the suspect while in an unmarked car.

Just before 8 p.m., Orlando police officers said they spotted a reported stolen car and began to follow the vehicle. About ten minutes into the pursuit, an officer said a shot was fired at the unmarked vehicle near Jim Glenn Drive. One of the officers returned fire and continued to pursue the suspect into Orange County, a police spokesperson said

"With the assistance of partnering agencies, the vehicle pursuit ended in Ocoee," said Andrea Otero with the Orlando Police Department.

The suspect was taken into custody near the intersection of Clarke and E. Silver Star roads.

"No one, including the officers and suspect were injured during the gunfire," Otero added.

As is standard procedure with shootings involving law enforcement officers, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an independent investigation and will turn over its findings to the State Attorney's Office, Otero said.