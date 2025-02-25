Lake County officials push to preserve farmland amid rapid development

The Brief Lake County officials are pushing to slow rapid development as farmland disappears to new subdivisions. A $50 million land acquisition bond was approved, but funding won’t be available until 2026, prompting calls for faster conservation efforts. Leaders plan to form a citizen’s advisory board and hold a public workshop to explore preservation strategies.



Lake County officials are working to slow down rapid development to preserve the area’s rural and agricultural identity.

Lake County at a crossroads, commissioner says

What we know:

Lake County’s population, currently around 410,000, is expected to grow by another 100,000 within the next decade. Once open farmland is quickly being replaced by subdivisions, raising concerns that agriculture may disappear entirely.

In 2022, Lake County was the fifth-fastest-growing county in Florida, and new developments continue to expand.

What we don't know:

While officials have proposed several strategies to curb farmland loss, it remains unclear how effective they will be. A $50 million land acquisition bond was approved by voters, but funding won’t be available until 2026.

Some commissioners want to fast-track conservation easements to provide financial incentives for farmers to keep their land, but they acknowledge they have limited tools to stop city annexations that change zoning rules to allow more development.

The backstory:

The push for farmland preservation comes as municipal expansion accelerates, with cities extending their borders and rezoning agricultural land for housing and commercial use.

County leaders say Florida has done little to protect farmland compared to other states, making it difficult to slow urban sprawl. To counteract this, commissioners plan to form a citizen’s advisory board by April to identify key farmland for preservation and advocate for state and federal conservation funding.

What they're saying:

Lake County Commissioner Anthony Sabatini stressed the urgency of the issue when he spoke with FOX 35 News.

"If we don’t act drastically and quickly, I think we’re going to lose most, if not all — I think that you will have almost no serious farms."

He also voiced frustration with state policies, adding, "Some states have done a great job protecting farmland, and I would argue Florida is doing a horrible job protecting it."

Big picture view:

Lake County is at a crossroads between maintaining its agricultural heritage and managing explosive population growth. Officials are exploring conservation efforts, but development pressures remain strong.

What you can do:

A public workshop is planned to discuss strategies with the community, as leaders seek ways to balance growth while protecting the county’s farmland before it is too late. Stay tuned to FOX 35 for details on upcoming public meetings.

