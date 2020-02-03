Lake County detectives need help solving deaths of man, 13-year-old nephew

article

Lake County detectives are asking for the public’s help finding out what happened to a nephew and uncle found dead in a pickup truck over the weekend.

There are so many unanswered questions after deputies found Christopher Gutierrez, 13, and his uncle Jesus Pantoja, 26, dead in the back of a pickup truck over the weekend.

“As a father, it hurts me when I think of a 13-year-old as a victim of a homicide,” said Sgt. Fred Jones, with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are keeping many of the details close to the vest as they try to figure out what happened.

They tell FOX 35 both bodies had signs of trauma, but they won’t say how they died, just that the deaths are being investigated as homicides.

“There is nothing to lead us to believe that this was a random attack and the reason why I say that is that I want the public to know there is nothing to lead us to believe that they’re in danger,” Jones said.

With so many unanswered questions, detectives are turning to the public for help.

They want to hear from you if you saw the pickup truck the victims were found in between 7 p.m. Friday night and 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

The truck is a 2001, white, full-size GMC and it belonged to Pantoja.

Investigators said they do have a few leads in the case, but no definitive suspects.

They said neither victim had criminal histories and they do not believe the deaths are gang or drug-related.

If you saw the truck between Friday night and early Saturday morning, you’re asked to give the Lake County Sheriff’s Office a call.

Friends and family of the victims have set up a GoFundMe for donations.